Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January

The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Senior citizens and other Social Security recipients will start getting a larger monthly benefit in January.

The 8.7% annual cost-of-living adjustment is aimed at helping them cope with high inflation.

The largest increase in more than 40 years, it will boost monthly payments by more than $140 to an average of roughly $1,827 for 2023.

About 70 million people will get the increase, which follows a 5.9% adjustment for 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a “suspicious package” is being...
Authorities determine ‘suspicious package’ near downtown Wilmington to be non-threatening
38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye
Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
Eric Lane
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns to be released Friday after long fight
Missiles were fired at Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
RAW: Aftermath of missile strikes on Kyiv
FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.
2 killed in rockslide at entrance to Yosemite National Park
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Putin, Xi hold talks as Russia fires another missile barrage at Ukraine