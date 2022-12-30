Shallotte police searching for man suspected of assaulting government official

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that 25-year-old Daniel Kenwood Ferster is wanted on charges which will include assault with a deadly weapon on government officials.

He is also to be charged with felony flee to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle.

“Please contact our office at 9107546008 if you can provide information on Ferster. Please call 911 if you come in contact with Ferster,” said the Shallotte PD in a release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.