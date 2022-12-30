Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Retired teacher hits $125,000 jackpot playing poker in Las Vegas

Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las...
Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las Vegas casino.(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A Hawaii visitor hit a massive jackpot while playing poker on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a major progressive jackpot this week for $125,878.

KVVU reports Haynes won the jackpot while playing the Let It Ride poker game at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said the lucky gambler caught a five-card straight flush to cash the jackpot.

Haynes said she plans to share her winnings with her children and continue to enjoy retirement.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a “suspicious package” is being...
Authorities determine ‘suspicious package’ near downtown Wilmington to be non-threatening
Proposed development at 5831 Carolina Beach Road in New Hanover County
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Walt Laughlin decorates his home each year for Halloween and Christmas for neighbors to enjoy....
Wrightsville Beach home decorated to inspire peace in the new year
Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people...
Police calling man a hero for saving several people, dogs caught in blizzard conditions
New Hanover County’s Register of Deeds Tammy Piver is retiring, and that means a new Registrar...
New Hanover County GOP searching for replacement Register of Deeds