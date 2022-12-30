Senior Connect
Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair

Crews working on sewer line near Princess St
Crews working on sewer line near Princess St(CFPUA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair.

The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.

Street-side parking along the eastbound lane will also be closed.

Drivers are advised to detour using Market Street.

