Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair.
The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
Street-side parking along the eastbound lane will also be closed.
Drivers are advised to detour using Market Street.
