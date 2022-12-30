Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair.

The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.

Street-side parking along the eastbound lane will also be closed.

Drivers are advised to detour using Market Street.

