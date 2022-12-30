Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police calling man a hero for saving several people, dogs caught in blizzard conditions

Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people...
Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people caught in blizzard conditions.(Cheektowaga Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York state are calling a man a hero for rescuing several people who got stuck in blizzard conditions over the holiday weekend.

According to the Cheektowaga Police Department, a man named Jay left a note behind at Pine Hill School over Christmas weekend after breaking into the school.

Authorities said Jay apologized in the note for the break-in but said he needed to borrow a snowblower to help clear a path to get people inside and out of the deadly blizzard conditions.

The police department shared images from the school’s security cameras that captured Jay’s actions that evening.

According to police, Jay wrote in his note that he had gotten stuck at 8 p.m. on Dec. 23 and slept in his truck with two strangers just trying not to die.

The man noted that seven older people also got stuck and were out of fuel that night. Police said Jay shared that he had to break into the school to save everyone and get them shelter, along with food and a bathroom.

Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people...
Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people caught in blizzard conditions.(Cheektowaga Police Department)

Officers said they were initially alerted about an alarm at the school but couldn’t respond due to the dangerous weather conditions.

Police noted that once they entered the school, they found a freezer still fully stocked with food, and everything that the group used was returned to the same spot it was found.

Police said the group appeared to eat and use equipment just enough for them to survive. Additionally, two dogs were able to take shelter that evening.

Cheektowaga police said they first shared the rescue story to help identify Jay and thank him for his actions.

On Thursday, the department said the man was identified with the help of family and friends.

Authorities said Jay and the group are now like family after surviving that evening and are planning a summer get-together.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a “suspicious package” is being...
Authorities determine ‘suspicious package’ near downtown Wilmington to be non-threatening
Proposed development at 5831 Carolina Beach Road in New Hanover County
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

Walt Laughlin decorates his home each year for Halloween and Christmas for neighbors to enjoy....
Wrightsville Beach home decorated to inspire peace in the new year
New Hanover County’s Register of Deeds Tammy Piver is retiring, and that means a new Registrar...
New Hanover County GOP searching for replacement Register of Deeds
President Joe Biden arrives at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico