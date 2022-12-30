Local doppler radar to go offline for a few weeks for improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service doppler radar used by WECT’s meteorologists is going offline for a refit over the next few weeks.

“The team needs to take down the four thousand pound dome, to replace the pedestal inside, which is key component to making the radar rotate,” said Victoria Oliva of the NWS.

This radar is located in Shallotte, and it is just one of several radars being improved as part of a $135 million nationwide upgrade. These improvements are happening now because January is about as good as it gets when it comes to avoiding severe weather risks.

This means that for the next few weeks, you won’t see info from that doppler radar on WECT. Instead the NWS and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will use info from radars in Morehead City, Raleigh and Columbia.

This is also the same radar system that the federal government was hoping to move over the next few years due to beams being blocked by tree growth on the surrounding private property. But nearby private construction projects have leveled the trees that were in the way.

“As far as the radar moving, we’re kinda re-evaluating that,” Oliva said. “We were not expecting it, no. It kind of came as a surprise to us, technicians were there and saw construction was being done, and we’re like, this is great for us.”

That work was still years away, and the federal government needed to provide $5 million to help pay for it before a new site was selected.

But for now, the improvements will help extend the life of a 28-year-old system. The work is set to be completed by mid-January.

