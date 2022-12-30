Senior Connect
Lane of Princess Street to close for sewer repairs on Monday

The eastbound lane of Princess Street between N 2nd and S Front streets will be closed for repairs on Monday, Jan. 2.(mgn)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street between N 2nd and S Front streets will be closed for repairs on Monday, Jan. 2.

“Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the eastbound lane of Princess Street will be closed between North Front Street and North Second Street. Street-side parking along the eastbound lane will also be closed. The westbound lane will not be impacted,” said Cape Fear Public Utility Authority in a release.

CFPUA expects the closure to last until Tuesday, Jan 3; they ask drivers to detour using market street.

