First Alert Forecast: tracking rain chances ahead of the new year

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Dec. 29, 2022...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! 2022 has been a dry year for southeastern North Carolina. Wilmington, for one, has only recorded just over 41 inches of rain for the year; the average is close to 60 inches.

That said: Your First Alert Forecast features a system with access to Gulf of Mexico moisture that could bring a small shot to the rain gauge before the calendar flips to 2023. Shower chances include: 20% Friday, 30% Friday night, and 60% for New Year’s Eve.

From a temperature perspective, you can find more mild 60s - with even some balmy 70s peppered in - in your seven-day forecast below. Expect milder lows in the 40s and 50s as we close out 2022 and for the opening days of 2023.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new year with your WECT Weather App.

First Alert Forecast: a few raindrops to close an overall dry year
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Dec. 29, 2022
