Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Fire at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte deemed accidental

Crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway.
A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway.

A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

Investigators said they deemed the fire accidental due to an electrical issue.

Investigators determined that an early-morning fire at a north Charlotte Wendy's location was...
Investigators determined that an early-morning fire at a north Charlotte Wendy's location was accidental.(Source: Charlotte Fire Department via Twitter)

According to the department, the restaurant’s manager called 911 and alarms were sounding.

The estimated damage to the restaurant, which is closed for repairs, is $15,000.

Around 30 firefighters responded to the call at the north Charlotte Wendy's early Friday morning.
Around 30 firefighters responded to the call at the north Charlotte Wendy's early Friday morning.(Source: Charlotte Fire Department via Twitter)

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a “suspicious package” is being...
Authorities determine ‘suspicious package’ near downtown Wilmington to be non-threatening
38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye
Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges
Eric Lane
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve

Latest News

New Hanover County GOP searching for replacement Register of Deeds
Wilmington studying possible Riverwalk extension under Isabel Holmes Bridge
The doppler radar in Shallotte.
Local doppler radar to go offline for a few weeks for improvements
As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a...
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
Locations across southeastern North Carolina are offering residents the opportunity to recycle...
Where to dispose of Christmas trees in southeastern North Carolina