Fire at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte deemed accidental
Crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway.
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said.
According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway.
A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.
Investigators said they deemed the fire accidental due to an electrical issue.
According to the department, the restaurant’s manager called 911 and alarms were sounding.
The estimated damage to the restaurant, which is closed for repairs, is $15,000.
