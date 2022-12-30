Emergency crews combating large brush fire near I-40 in Pender County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced there is currently a large brush fire burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.

First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the rest of the night.

No structures are threatened at this time, though officials believe the fire could cause heavy smoke on Hwy 117 and I-40.

