Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area to receive renovations

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway.

According to the announcement, crews will replace two existing fixed docks with new, concrete abutments and floating docks. Additionally, the two existing floating docks, the wooden bulkheads and breakwater will be replaced with vinyl counterparts.

The renovation project is expected to take three months to complete with crews scheduled to begin in January. During that time, two of the five ramps are expected to be available for use, although there may be times where a full closure is necessary.

“Constant public use, saltwater damage and wear and tear are the main reasons we need to replace some of the structures,” stated Gary Gardner, chief of the Wildlife Commission’s Engineering Division. “The last renovation was in 1997, so it’s time.”

For more information and updates concerning the project, please visit the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission website.

“The upgrades will help alleviate potential slip hazards and future unplanned closures for maintenance repair,” said Gardner. “We are taking a proactive approach so the access area can be used to its fullest potential during the busy seasons.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.