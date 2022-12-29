Senior Connect
Traffic incident causing lane closures along U.S. 74/76

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two lanes are closed along...
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two lanes are closed along U.S. 74/76 due to a traffic incident.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two lanes are closed along U.S. 74/76 due to a traffic incident.

According to the statement, two eastbound lanes are closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

