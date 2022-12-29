Traffic incident causing lane closures along U.S. 74/76

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two lanes are closed along U.S. 74/76 due to a traffic incident.

According to the statement, two eastbound lanes are closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

https://t.co/mMe3SawO5h, US-74, East, MM 430, Near Navassa, Vehicle Crash, Lanes Closed, at 12/29 8:13 AM — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) December 29, 2022

