Raleigh man charged with murder in woman’s death on Christmas night: police

50-year-old Brad Damon Greenlee
50-year-old Brad Damon Greenlee
By Rodney Overton, Kathryn Hubbard and Joe Jurney
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A 50-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with murder in a Christmas night death, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police were called around 10:50 p.m. on Christmas to a Raleigh Extended Stay America Motel at 3531 Wake Forest Road to assist the Raleigh Fire Department who were there for a fire-alarm call. An initial report from police stated that officers had been called to the motel to investigate a serious assault.

The suspect, Brad Damon Greenlee, had barricaded himself in a room with Lycurgus and refused to let anyone in, police said.

Tayanna Sheree Lycurgus, 26, was found unresponsive in the motel room on Christmas, Raleigh police said. Lycurgus was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers used de-escalation techniques and eventually took Greenlee into custody. He was transported to the hospital for treatment for a medical condition unrelated to the incident.

Greenlee was placed in the Wake County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is Thursday at 9 a.m.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

