Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Brunswick County have released information regarding the arrest of a Northwest resident.

According to a representative with the Northwest Police Department, 38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye has been arrested and is facing charges related to second degree forcible rape.

As of this time, he is being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

