Neighbor gets life without parole for killing 5-year-old Wilson boy

Darius Sessoms cried when he addressed his family in court.
Darius Sessoms cried when he addressed his family in court.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man gets life without parole for killing a 5-year-old neighbor who was riding his bicycle back in 2020.

Darrius Sessoms made an Alford plea to first-degree murder in a Wilson County courtroom.

An Alford plea is where a defendant agrees there is enough evidence to convict him at trial but doesn’t actually admit guilt.

Prosecutors said they were seeking the death penalty against the 25-year-old man. Today’s plea deal takes the death penalty off the table.

Cannon Hinnant was riding his bike outside his dad’s home on Archers Road in Wilson when he was shot in the head. Hinnant’s mother said his two sisters, ages 8 and 7, saw their brother get shot.

Family members said there was no “bad blood” with the neighbor and it was unclear why Sessoms shot the boy.

The plea agreement calls for Sessoms to be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Darius Sessoms, Cannon Hinnant
Darius Sessoms, Cannon Hinnant((Source: WRAL News))

