Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend dies in prison on Christmas Day

Authorities in Illinois says Rayshawn Smith has died in prison after pleading guilty to...
Authorities in Illinois says Rayshawn Smith has died in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend.(Winnebago County Sheriff)
By WIFR Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CREST HILL, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Illinois authorities say a prisoner has died while serving a life sentence for murder.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith died while in custody on Christmas Day.

WIFR reports Smith had pleaded guilty in the murder case of his ex-girlfriend Ashley Hardin, 38, earlier this year. He was given a life sentence on Dec. 16 and transferred to the Stateville Northern Reception and Classification Center.

Authorities said an autopsy has been performed, but Smith’s cause of death has not been immediately released.

Smith reportedly posted a video on social media in July, confessing to taking Hardin’s life. Police said they had found her body with two gunshot wounds in Winnebago County.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the crash took place on U.S. 17...
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
Proposed development at 5831 Carolina Beach Road in New Hanover County
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification