‘It’s going to make a powerful and positive impact’: Man running 100 miles backwards to raise money for Northside community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tracy McCullen is running 100 miles backwards for his third year in a row in hopes to hit the ground running on his big plan for the Northside community in Wilmington.

“So, the goal is to run 100 Miles backwards, to raise $100,000. And to do it in 100 hours,” McCullen said. “To raise awareness and money for an extraordinary concept called optimism oasis. It is a four acre performing arts and multi sports complex that has been envisioned to be built here and the Northside community.”

McCullen said he envisions a ninja obstacle course, zipline, and skatepark, just to name a few attractions, in addition to what could be New Hanover High School’s first track and field complex.

“The vision is that this space would be so enticing and so irresistible to the kids of this community, that it would keep kids from wanting to sit at home on the sofa or hanging out in the streets with their friends, and to be here at the Optimism Oasis where they can be so inspired to want to be the best version of themselves that they can possibly be,” McCullen said.

Even though he’s running backwards, he’s moving his mission forward for the community.

“We have a new nonprofit organization called the Northside Oasis of Wilmington. And that’s a 501C-3. The role of the board of directors for the Northside Oasis of Wilmington is to help raise awareness and money and to monitor the whole development of this big idea. So, we’re hoping that the track itself would be the first thing because it’d be done in phases. It won’t be, you know, all at once, because it’s a very big project. And that’ll probably be built within two years, we hope. And that’ll be New Hanover High School’s first official track ever in 100 years. So, we’re very excited about that,” McCullen said. “When I’m running 100 miles backwards, I’m mostly thinking about the reason for doing this and what and how much it how much it will mean to all of the kids that have Wilmington, and especially the kids close by and the Northside community. You know, when you’re doing something that you just so passionately love for such a good cause, the pain is so insignificant.”

He’s raised about $200,000 over the last three years and hopes to raise $100,000 by the end of January so he can get to work with officials on plans for his ‘Track of Optimism and Field of Dreams’.

“At that point we will then be able to get more people involved like architects, engineers and so forth to actually come up with a with a master plan,” McCullen said. “I have created a conceptual master plan. I’m a visual artist of outdoor space. And so, I’m always visualizing what could be beautiful and beneficial for the community. And but to do something this big, it really takes a team of a lot of professional people.”

And although he will pass the finish line this weekend, he is far from done.

“I know that sounds insane. And perhaps it is, but you know what, if you’re totally passionate about making a powerful and positive impact on humanity, or your community, you will definitely do just about anything to make that happen,” McCullen said. “That’s what the vision is, is that this would be a place that inspires hope, health and happiness. And it’s a safe urban sanctuary for the kids in our community to hang out.”

