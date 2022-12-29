Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon David filed a petition for his removal and permanent disqualification Thursday.

This is the second time that David has filed a petition of removal against Greene.

Earlier this year, WECT released recordings of Greene making racist statements against deputies in the sheriff’s office following his election four years ago.

Those recordings led District Attorney Jon David to file a petition to have a judge remove Greene from office, revealing a number of allegations against Greene including misconduct while in office, a sexual affair with a deputy, and more.

Those allegations also prompted an ongoing investigation of Greene by the State Bureau of Investigation, and WECT has been made aware of federal subpoenas issued regarding Greene’s alleged actions.

Greene resigned as sheriff during a hearing on the petition on Oct. 24.

After his reelection in November, Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff had been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.

Greene’s tenure in office after his election in 2018 started off in a similar manner with challenges to his eligibility due to residency issues.

WARNING: The petition for removal below includes graphic language.

