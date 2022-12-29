Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a few raindrops to close an overall dry year

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with continued 0% rain chances and more sunshine this Thursday, and temperatures are likely to ride the rays to highs in the lower and middle 60s. Wilmington - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has not felt temperatures over 60 since last Thursday. You can find more mild 60s - with even some balmy 70s peppered in - in your seven-day forecast below.

2022 has been a dry year for southeastern North Carolina. Wilmington, for one, has only recorded just over 41 inches of rain for the year; average is close to 60 inches. That said: a system with access to Gulf of Mexico moisture could bring a small shot to the rain gauge before the calendar flips to 2023. Shower chances include: 10% Thursday night, 20% Friday, 30% Friday night, and 60% for New Year’s Eve.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new year with your WECT Weather App.

