Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Firefighters remove snake from truck’s engine

A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.
A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) – Firefighters in Florida got quite an unusual call on Thursday.

Someone stopped by the fire station in Fort Myers asking for help after they found a snake in their truck engine.

The firefighters were able to remove the snake safely.

Firefighters in Ft. Myers, Florida removed a pet ball python from someone's truck.
Firefighters in Ft. Myers, Florida removed a pet ball python from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)

The snake turned out to be a ball python and is most likely someone’s escaped pet.

Firefighters contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Attempts are being made to find the ball python’s owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the crash took place on U.S. 17...
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
Jody Greene
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday

Latest News

Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an...
Waffle House employee fights off intruders with his own gun, police say
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary...
Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
Education and outreach series to include guided tours of Fort Fisher, presentation at New Hanover Co. library
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died