Education and outreach series to include guided tours of Fort Fisher, presentation at New Hanover Co. library

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will start the education and outreach series “‘Dwell with Gratitude and Pride’: New Perspectives on the Wilmington Campaign” with tours of Fort Fisher on Saturday, Jan. 7.

“The series will feature weekly educational events at various locations throughout the county and will explore the diverse experiences of people swept up in the Union’s campaign to capture the port city between December 1864 and February 1865. White, Black, Asian, Indigenous, and Hispanic servicemen and civilians contributed to the battles throughout the Lower Cape Fear. Visitors can learn more about these experiences through guided tours, speakers, and costumed interpretation programs,” said the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources in a release.

Fort Fisher Interpreter II and Education and Outreach Coordinator Kaitlin O’Connor will lead tours of Fort Fisher at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan. 7. Topics will include info the African American and American Indian people who built the fort and how African Americans contributed to the battles of Fort Fisher.

Tours last about an hour and cover less than half of mile of a paved trail. Tickets are $5 at the door.

In the exhibit hall, there will be a tabletop display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with staff to talk about some of the aforementioned topics.

On Jan. 8, O’Connor will present “‘Tis Grand to Know’: People of the Wilmington Campaign” at the Main Branch of the New Hanover County Library at 3 p.m. The free presentation will “offer a fresh overview of the Wilmington Campaign through an examination of the diverse people caught up in the battles,” according to a release.

