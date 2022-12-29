Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Duke Energy acknowledges multiple generators failed, despite promise they were fully prepared for extreme cold

Duke Energy and state regulators are now saying more than one generating unit failed to respond when it was called upon to supply extra power during the rolling blackouts that impacted half a million people over the weekend.
Duke Energy now admits several generating units were either offline or not responding during...
Duke Energy now admits several generating units were either offline or not responding during the rolling blackouts Christmas eve.(WECT)
By Heather Leah, Richard Adkins and Laura Leslie
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Duke Energy now admits several generating units were either offline or not responding during the rolling blackouts Christmas eve.

Last summer, Duke Energy claimed to be ready for extreme cold. Now, they’re saying multiple generators did not respond ahead of rolling blackouts that impacted half a million people over the weekend.

Duke Energy initially blamed colder-than-expected temps and higher-than-expected demand, but experts agree that would not be enough to cause the widespread “load-shedding” the utility implemented on Christmas Eve.

After the 2021 winter blackout in Texas that killed more than 200 people, regulators in North Carolina required utilities to report on their winter weather preparedness. Duke testified as recently as this summer that it was fully prepared for extreme cold, had not had generators fail to respond in the past three winters, and had a “robust” plan to alert consumers if rolling outages were ever needed.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the crash took place on U.S. 17...
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details about how two of their deputies...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office assists homeowner in rescuing dog from pool amid freezing conditions
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports

Latest News

A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could...
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
The pantry serves an average of 1,000 people per week. Thanks to a recent grant, that will be a...
Local nonprofit to break ground on new facility thanks to $100,000 grant, donations
50-year-old Brad Damon Greenlee
Raleigh man charged with murder in woman’s death on Christmas night: police
Proposed development at 5831 Carolina Beach Road in New Hanover County
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road