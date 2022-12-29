Community meeting scheduled for proposed 126-unit apartment complex in southern New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Developers have scheduled a community meeting to discuss a proposed development with 126 housing units in six buildings at 6900 and 6904 Carolina Beach Road.

The letter was sent by James Yopp of Rockford Partners, the same company behind another community meeting for a separate development on Carolina Beach Road.

The community would include an amenity package, and the Carolina Beach Road frontage would have an enclosed storage facility.

The community meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Courtyard By Marriot Carolina Beach Oceanfront. You can see the full letter here, along with the site plan here. Comments or questions may be submitted to james@rockfordpartners.net.

