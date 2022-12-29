Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Community meeting scheduled for proposed 126-unit apartment complex in southern New Hanover County

Possible site plan for proposed apartment complex at 6900 Carolina Beach Road
Possible site plan for proposed apartment complex at 6900 Carolina Beach Road(Rockford Partners LLC, New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Developers have scheduled a community meeting to discuss a proposed development with 126 housing units in six buildings at 6900 and 6904 Carolina Beach Road.

The letter was sent by James Yopp of Rockford Partners, the same company behind another community meeting for a separate development on Carolina Beach Road.

The community would include an amenity package, and the Carolina Beach Road frontage would have an enclosed storage facility.

The community meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Courtyard By Marriot Carolina Beach Oceanfront. You can see the full letter here, along with the site plan here. Comments or questions may be submitted to james@rockfordpartners.net.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the crash took place on U.S. 17...
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
Jody Greene
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday

Latest News

As some shoppers turn to credit cards for last-minute Christmas shopping, financial planner...
Financial planner shares credit card tips for last minute Christmas shopping
Town of Leland
Southeastern North Carolina towns receive nearly $6 million in neighborhood revitalization grants
In its first year, the 332-kilowatt solar array is expected to provide enough energy to power...
USDA grants $156,040 to Pender County company for solar power array
The property will be turned into a greenspace that could house a small playground, walking...
State awards $325,000 grant to Bladenboro for community enhancements