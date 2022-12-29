Cape Fear Cooking: Build your own New Year’s Eve mocktail for the whole family
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Making mocktails in fancy glasses is a great way to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a family-friendly way. For this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Chef Gwen of Glow Academy is highlighting some fun choices for a mocktail bar.
“Mocktails are a big thing; they’re getting bigger and bigger. And you know, people over 65 are stopping drinking or monitoring drinking. And of course children are involved in holidays, so this is great. So I asked a lot of teenagers what mocktail recipe would be fun to feature, and the consensus was ‘why don’t you do a mocktail bar? Build your own,’” said Chef Gwen of Glow Academy.
100% Juices:
- Cranberry
- Muscadine Grape
- Pomegranate
- Cherry
- Blueberry
- Orange
- Grapefruit
- Lemon
- Lime
Fruit Nectars:
- Mango
- Guanabanas
- Peach
- Pineapple
Sparkling:
- Ginger Ale
- Sparkling Cider
- Flavored Waters
Garnishes:
- Raspberries
- Blackberries
- Strawberries
- Mango Slices
- Lemon Slices
- Lime Slices
- Orange Slices
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.