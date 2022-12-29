Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: Build your own New Year's Eve mocktail for the whole family

Cape Fear Cooking: Build your own New Year’s Eve mocktail for the whole family
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Making mocktails in fancy glasses is a great way to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a family-friendly way. For this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Chef Gwen of Glow Academy is highlighting some fun choices for a mocktail bar.

“Mocktails are a big thing; they’re getting bigger and bigger. And you know, people over 65 are stopping drinking or monitoring drinking. And of course children are involved in holidays, so this is great. So I asked a lot of teenagers what mocktail recipe would be fun to feature, and the consensus was ‘why don’t you do a mocktail bar? Build your own,’” said Chef Gwen of Glow Academy.

100% Juices:

  • Cranberry
  • Muscadine Grape
  • Pomegranate
  • Cherry
  • Blueberry
  • Orange
  • Grapefruit
  • Lemon
  • Lime

Fruit Nectars:

  • Mango
  • Guanabanas
  • Peach
  • Pineapple

Sparkling:

  • Ginger Ale
  • Sparkling Cider
  • Flavored Waters

Garnishes:

  • Raspberries
  • Blackberries
  • Strawberries
  • Mango Slices
  • Lemon Slices
  • Lime Slices
  • Orange Slices

