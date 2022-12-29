Cape Fear Cooking: Build your own New Year’s Eve mocktail for the whole family

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Making mocktails in fancy glasses is a great way to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a family-friendly way. For this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Chef Gwen of Glow Academy is highlighting some fun choices for a mocktail bar.

“Mocktails are a big thing; they’re getting bigger and bigger. And you know, people over 65 are stopping drinking or monitoring drinking. And of course children are involved in holidays, so this is great. So I asked a lot of teenagers what mocktail recipe would be fun to feature, and the consensus was ‘why don’t you do a mocktail bar? Build your own,’” said Chef Gwen of Glow Academy.

100% Juices:

Cranberry

Muscadine Grape

Pomegranate

Cherry

Blueberry

Orange

Grapefruit

Lemon

Lime

Fruit Nectars:

Mango

Guanabanas

Peach

Pineapple

Sparkling:

Ginger Ale

Sparkling Cider

Flavored Waters

Garnishes:

Raspberries

Blackberries

Strawberries

Mango Slices

Lemon Slices

Lime Slices

Orange Slices

