Authorities determine ‘suspicious package’ near downtown Wilmington to be non-threatening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that the “suspicious package” found in the 100 block of N. 3rd St. has been determined to be a “non-threatening, non-perishable item.”

No other information on the item has been released at this time.

Previously, the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad was at the scene following suspicious package protocol.

The package in question had initially been discovered at approximately 9 a.m. In addition to WPD and the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad, the Wilmington Fire Department and Novant Health EMS assisted at the scene.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

