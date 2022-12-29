Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Authorities determine ‘suspicious package’ near downtown Wilmington to be non-threatening

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a “suspicious package” is being investigated in the 100 block on N 3rd St. as of this time.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that the “suspicious package” found in the 100 block of N. 3rd St. has been determined to be a “non-threatening, non-perishable item.”

No other information on the item has been released at this time.

Previously, the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad was at the scene following suspicious package protocol.

The package in question had initially been discovered at approximately 9 a.m. In addition to WPD and the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad, the Wilmington Fire Department and Novant Health EMS assisted at the scene.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the crash took place on U.S. 17...
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
Jody Greene
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports

Latest News

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of...
Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area to receive renovations
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a “suspicious package” is being...
Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington
38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye
Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges
On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification