Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

3 charged in Mall of America killing days before Christmas

An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022,...
An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three suspects were charged Thursday in connection to the Mall of America shooting on Dec. 23 that killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, of St. Paul, inside the mall’s Nordstrom store.

Taeshawn Adams Wright, 18, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, and two 17-year-olds were charged with second-degree riot.

Two others were arrested on Dec. 24 in connection to the shooting, but they have not yet been charged because some suspects have refused to cooperate with the investigation, Police Chief Booker Hodges told the Star Tribune.

“We expect additional arrests and criminal charges associated with this case in the near future,” Hodges said. “Our efforts to lock up everyone responsible for this incident will not cease.”

Police said a dispute between two groups of young men led to an exchange of gunfire at the mall on Dec. 23.

According to charges, Hudson was shot eight times and died in the men’s section at Nordstrom. Witnesses, mall security guards and first responders tried to save him. Police found cartridge casings near Hudson’s body, along with a .40 caliber firearm that was “determined to be associated” with Hudson.

Frightened customers scrambled for safety, and the nation’s largest shopping center went into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season.

Mall spokesperson Laura Utecht said metal detectors were added to the mall’s north entrance in October in a testing phase, but they were not operational during the most recent shooting. Other security features — including cameras, K9, bike patrol and plainclothes officers — have been put into place, Utecht said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the crash took place on U.S. 17...
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
Proposed development at 5831 Carolina Beach Road in New Hanover County
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
In this image provided by Metika Beck Burke, Pfc. Amiah Manlove, center, who is stationed with...
Airline breakdown upends holiday leave for service members
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died