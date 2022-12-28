Your guide to celebrating NYE in Wilmington and beyond.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

It’s not too late to make plan on where you’d like to ring in the new year. Grab a ticket for one of these NYE parties and welcome 2023 right! This is your guide to all the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Wilmington and beyond.

Wilmington New Year’s Eve Parties

Embassy Suites NYE Hollywood East Glam

Embassy Suites Wilmington Riverfront Hotel 9 Estell Lee Place Wilmington, NC 28401 | Book Here

Ring in the New Year in glitzy red-carpet fashion. Take advantage of a package that includes a four-course dinner for two, an open bar, snacks for late-night guests, celebration drinks, and lodging so you can party all night long. In the Riverfront Grand Ballroom, celebrate to the sounds of the Dance Candy Band, toast the new year at midnight, and then get up and dance some more. The final part of your NYE Package is a free made-to-order breakfast on New Year’s Day the following morning.

New Year’s Eve Gala Kinky Boots

Thalian Hall Center for Performing Arts 310 Chestnut Street Wilmington, NC 28401 | Book Here

A benefit to support Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit organization, dedicated to preserving Historic Thalian Hall and operating the facility for public use since 1973.

Historic Thalian Hall’s Signature event, featuring an enchanting evening of dinner, drinks, and dessert with a sensational performance of the hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots! After the show ring in the New Year in style at Wilmington’s best all inclusive New Year’s Eve party. Dance the night away with the cast of Opera House Theatre Company’s Kinky Boots in the Ballroom, Karaoke in the Stein Theatre, ball drop at midnight, and so much more!

And don’t forget to capture the occasion with our photo booth!

Full Package - Dinner, Show, and Party - $246.10

Show And Party - $140

Party Only - $80

Bluewater’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Bluewater Waterfront Grill 4 Marina Street Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 | 9:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Celebrate the arrival of the New Year waterfront on Bluewater’s second floor with live music, dancing, free late-night bar snacks, and a unique toast at midnight complete with party favors. Enjoy live entertainment on the second level from Uptown Easy, a great dancing band playing your favorite upbeat rock and roll songs. There is also a cash bar. It is a 21+ event.

New Year’s Eve Roaring ‘20s Ball

The Lookout at Iron Front 23 N Front Street, Fourth Floor Wilmington, NC 28401 | 10:00 PM - 2:00 AM

Have a party fit for Jay Gatsby on New Year’s Eve to usher in the new year in glitzy Roaring ‘20s fashion! You may dance and swing your way into 2023 while listening to the upbeat Tea Cup Gin Jazz Band perform live on stage. Your admission ticket entitles you to the exquisite, theme-based evening, a free welcome cocktail inspired by The Great Gatsby, and a champagne toast at midnight with a photographer on hand to assist you record the event. Champagne and all the other ingredients you’ll need for a good time will be available at their full bar. Expect a few surprises, come dressed to impress, and don’t forget your dancing shoes! Tickets are $52

New Year’s Eve Disco Party

Waterline Brewing Company 721 Surry St. Wilmington NC | 9:00 PM

Waterline will be getting groovy on New Years Eve with a disco themed party with local musicians Beats and Coffee.

Join us in your sequenced dress, bell bottoms, and gold chains and get ready to cut a rug! We will have 70′s themed party favors, free champagne toast at midnight and the taproom will be decorated to the nines! Festivities start at 9pm.

Food truck: Mommiez

New Year’s Eve at The Starling Bar

1612 Queen St, Wilmington, NC 28401-5527 | 12:00 PM

Doors open at 12 noon! We’ve got handmade pizzas from Chase Sessoms from 6-9 pm, DJ Bo Fader from 8-10 pm, DJ Taylor Salvetti from 10:30-12:30 Am and a free glass of bubbles to ring in the New Year!! It’s been an incredible year and we can’t wait to ring in the new one with you!!

Wine Knot’s NYE Party

201 N Front St. Ste 909 Wilmington, NC 28401 | 8:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Join us for our NYE Bash! Tickets are $10 for members, $20 for non-members. Tickets include a midnight Prosecco toast! It’s sure to be a lot of fun. Come ring in the new year the right way, here at Wine Knot!

Satellite’s New Year’s Eve Bash w/ Kicking Bird + Let’s Dance

Satellite Bar and Lounge 120 Greenfield St, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 8:00 PM

FREE EVENT // NO COVER

8:00pm - Live music by Kicking Bird10:00pm - ‘Let’s Dance’ DJ Set by Fort Lowell Records

Flytrap Brewing New Year’s Eve Celebration

Flytrap Brewing 319 Walnut St Wilmington, NC 28401 | 7:00 PM - 1:00 AM

As the New Year begins and the old one ends, we’d love to celebrate with all of our friends.

Join us on Saturday, December 31st for the limited release of our keg-conditioned Imperial Stout. We have The Little Green Booth photo bus coming through so you can capture some final memories of 2022 (7-11).

The Gin Fizz jazz band will be setting the vibes for your evening from 8-midnight. And we’ll be doing a champagne toast for all of our guests when the ball drops! Cheers to a happy and healthy New Year, Wilmington!

* We will be open at noon, the festivities kick off around 7 pm, and we will be extending our hours until 1 am. See you there!

NYE Party! at Sauce’d

Sauce’d 224 S. Water Street, 1G, Wilmington, NC, United States, North Carolina

Come celebrate the beginning of a brand-new year at your favorite waterfront cocktail lounge w/ a drink in one hand and a fry in the other!

DJ Uniique will be spinning live, and we’ll be streaming the NYE festivities both inside (in the lounge) and outside on the heated patio, on a 100-inch screen!

Ticket includes admission, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, a complimentary mini fry basket with your choice of sauce + party favors!

VIP Tables are also available. Tickets are limited!

New Year’s Eve Yacht Rock Pajama Party!

Bull City Ciderworks - Wilmington 615 South 17th Street, Wilmington, NC, United States, North Carolina

Goodbye 2022, Hello 2023!

Ring in the New Year with us in the taproom! We’re going all out with a FREE Yacht Rock Pajama Party hosted by Yachty by Nature spinning the tunes. Sip cider / cider cocktails and dance the night away in your most comfortable nightwear until the countdown at midnight!

If you want to elevate your experience, be a VIP! The package includes a mini-bundt cake, a champagne toast at midnight in a specialty BCC flute glass you can take home and The Firework cider cocktail! Price: $30

The Firework - Vodka, JT Copper’s “Firecracker” ghost pepper simple syrup and topped with Upside Down (pineapple cider).

VIP: https://www.bullcityciderworks.com/store/newyearsparty

Ibiza’s NYE Party

Ibiza Nightclub Wilmington118 Market St. Wilmington NC | 9:00 PM

Hello 2023, goodbye 2022! Get ready for the party of the year!

Join us for our annual New Year’s Eve Party at Ibiza Nightclub Wilmington on Saturday, December 31st! $1,000 Cash Ball Drop at Midnight! Champagne Toast! Giveaways! DJ JRB!

Doors open at 9 PM! This event is 18+

Tickets are available at the door but online tickets are encouraged. Tickets for this event will not last long. Be sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time to fast pass the line!

‘A Night in Hollywood’ presented by Flunk Cancer

Pour Taproom Wilmington 201 North Front St. G101 Wilmington, NC 28401 | 9:00 PM

Join us in your best Vintage Hollywood Glam to celebrate Flunk Cancer’s 4th Annual Holiday Gala. Features a Red Carpet, live music, paparazzi photo booth, and Silent Auction. A fun, safe and charitable way to bring in the 2023 New Year!

NYE Party at Ironclad

Ironclad Brewery 115 N 2nd Street, Wilmington, NC, United States, North Carolina | Tickets

Get out your best, even if it’s your wedding dress. Your ticket includes an open bar, dinner from Quanto Basta, a DJ for all night dancing, a photo booth and a champagne toast at midnight. Get tickets today at IroncladBrewery.com. We invite you to dress in your finest, black-tie attire is encouraged and send 2022 packing at an epic New Year’s Eve Party.

Carolina Beach New Year’s Eve Parties

Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration

Carolina Beach Boardwalk, Carolina Beach Avenue S & Harper Avenue Carolina Beach, NC 28428

Join the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration to ring in the new year at the beach. A DJ will play music, there will be dancing, and you can buy snacks and party supplies at this free event for the whole family. The ideal way to ring in 2023 is by doing this! Don’t miss the huge fireworks display that follows the drop of the enormous beach ball at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Pier Party

High Tide Lounge & Tiki Bar 1800 Carolina Beach Avenue N Carolina Beach, NC 28428 | 8:00 PM - 1:00 AM

From the Carolina Beach Pier or the veranda of the recently renovated inside High Tide Lounge, ring in the new year while seeing the coastal-style fireworks display in Carolina Beach. They’ll be open for New Year’s celebrations until one in the morning, playing all of your favorite tunes. This New Year’s Eve will be one to remember! This is a free event with drinks available for purchase.

New Year’s Eve Bash: Seawitch Café & Tiki Bar

SeaWitch Cafe & Tiki Bar 227 Carolina Beach Ave North Carolina Beach, NC 28428 | 6:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Enjoy a festive New Year’s Eve party that features a Red Carpet Walk-In, a decorated heated tent, a sizable dance floor, complimentary party favors and hats, and a photo booth. Dance the night away to your favorite rock & roll tunes provided by The Conspiracy, and at midnight toast the New Year with a complimentary champagne split. You can even decide to keep partying into the New Year while a DJ plays dance music till one in the morning.

Kid Friendly New Year’s Events:

New Year’s Noon

Children’s Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange Street Wilmington, NC 28401 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

With unique activities like streamer sticks, glitter slime, crafts, singing, and dancing, the Children’s Museum of Wilmington will help you countdown to the New Year. The celebration comes to a close at noon with a spectacular confetti toss in the courtyard, followed by a toast with apple juice to bring in the new year.

New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown

Scooters Family Skating Center 341 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412 | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Join us on New Year’s Eve from 1-4pm for our skating session! We will be celebrating the New Year with a countdown! This is a great option for families who want to bring in the new year before midnight

New Year’s Eve Family Fun

The Fuzzy Peach Leland 1109 New Pointe Blvd, Leland, NC, United States, North Carolina | 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Leland NC Gelly Ball, The Fuzzy Peach Leland, and Coastal Carolina Outreach are having a joint New Year’s Eve event. There will be the Gellyball blaster booth, face painting, fairy hair, photo booth, and of course, frozen yogurt!

Come on out for some family fun from 12-4 on Saturday!

5th Annual Burgaw Blueberry Drop

Historic Downtown Burgaw | 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

The 5th annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop will take place in downtown Burgaw on Dec. 31. According to the announcement, the event will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Those in attendance are encouraged to bring their own seating. The event will include:

Music from the Ace Party Band

The lighted “Blueberry Drop” at 7 p.m.

A fireworks display

Food vendors

“This is a family-fun event and we’re pleased to partner once again with the Town of Burgaw and the NC Blueberry Festival on this annual event,” said Tammy Proctor, Pender County Tourism director.

Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration

Carolina Beach Boardwalk, Carolina Beach Avenue S & Harper Avenue Carolina Beach, NC 28428

Join the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration to ring in the new year at the beach. A DJ will play music, there will be dancing, and you can buy snacks and party supplies at this free event for the whole family. The ideal way to ring in 2023 is by doing this! Don’t miss the huge fireworks display that follows the drop of the enormous beach ball at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Options:

The Second Glass

Flying Machine

Kipos Hellenic Cusine

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.