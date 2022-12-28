Senior Connect
Westbound lane in section of Princess Place Dr. closed due to water main break

Detour for drivers heading west on Princess Place Drive.
Detour for drivers heading west on Princess Place Drive.(Cape Fear Public Utility Authority)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The westbound lane of the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Dr. will be closed until approximately 6 p.m. due to a water main break.

According to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, westbound traffic should detour via N 23rd St., Chestnut St. and N 17th St. to avoid the closure. Eastbound traffic isn’t affected.

The closure will let crews restore asphalt in the area after a water main break.

