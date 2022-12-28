Westbound lane in section of Princess Place Dr. closed due to water main break

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The westbound lane of the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Dr. will be closed until approximately 6 p.m. due to a water main break.

According to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, westbound traffic should detour via N 23rd St., Chestnut St. and N 17th St. to avoid the closure. Eastbound traffic isn’t affected.

The closure will let crews restore asphalt in the area after a water main break.

