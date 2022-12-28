State film industry brings in more than $250 million in 2022, but falls below record numbers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lights and cameras brought plenty of action for North Carolina’s film industry in 2022. Several shows produced in and around Wilmington found their way to the big or small screen this year.

Guy Gaster, the director of the NC Film Office, says the production of television shows is what drove the industry to continued success in the state in 2022.

“We saw over $257 million being spent by projects. A good number of those being series, which, of course, are some of our top target markets,” said Gaster.

While this year did not quite meet the record-breaking dollar amounts brought to the state in 2021, believed to be more than $300 million, Gaster touts the year as “successful.” He believes the decrease in revenue is due to the slowdown of the post-pandemic production boom.

“In 2021, there was a backlog of projects that needed to be completed and a rush by the studios to get those projects done,” Gaster said. “After that was was done then there was kind of an, ‘Okay, where, as an industry, do we stand? How are we moving forward?’”

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, who sits on the board of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, is pleased with the hundreds of millions of dollars brought to the city by productions this year. He hopes the state’s incentives will keep them coming back.

“The grant program seems to be paying dividends and there’s plenty of money there,” said Saffo. “We’ve got, right now, currently, four TV productions that are looking at coming back to Wilmington.”

Saffo hopes the expansion of Dark Horse Studios in Wilmington will lead to more shows and movies setting up shot in the coastal city

“With the amount of productions that that we see here in southeastern North Carolina and the port city, we’re starting to see the need for more space,” he said.

This year saw the premiere of locally-filmed shows “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (Amazon) and “Welcome to Flatch” (FOX), both of which have been continued for a second season. Netflix’s locally-filmed series “Florida Man” could premiere on the streaming service in 2023.

