Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sales of Carolina Beach’s parking and re-entry passes, golf cart permits to begin soon

A couple of golf carts driving through Carolina Beach
A couple of golf carts driving through Carolina Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sales of Carolinas Beach’s 2023 parking passes, re-entry decals and golf cart permits will begin soon, town officials recently announced.

Listed below are the types of permits, who is eligible to purchase and the dates they go on sale:

Jan. 3, 2023 (can be purchased in person at Town Hall)

  • Golf Cart Permit: Available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners for a cost of $60 each. A completed application with insurance information and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).

Jan. 17, 2023 (can be purchased in person at Town Hall, the parking office, or online at https://bit.ly/3YRzL1j)

  • Digital Parking Pass: Available to all permanent Carolina/Kure Beach residents and property/business owners for a cost of $40 each. Vehicle registration and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with a Carolina/Kure Beach address).
  • Re-entry Decal: Available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners at no cost through March 31. A fee of $20 will be charged for re-entry decals obtained after March 31. Vehicle registration and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).
  • Low Speed Vehicle Digital Parking Pass: Available to all permanent Carolina/Kure Beach residents and property/business owners for a cost of $40 each. Vehicle registration and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with a Carolina/Kure Beach address). Non-residents may also purchase at a cost of $100 each.
  • CBD Employee Digital Parking Pass: Available to Carolina Beach Central Business District (CBD) business owners to purchase for employees working in the CBD. Cost: $100 each; completed application required.
  • Golf Cart Permit: Available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners for a cost of $60 each. A completed application with insurance information and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).

Purchases made with a credit/debit card online or in person may be subject to additional third-party transaction fees.

If you have any questions about purchasing a 2023 parking pass, re-entry decal, or golf cart permit, please contact the parking office 910-458-4614 or Town Hall 910-458-2999.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details about how two of their deputies...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office assists homeowner in rescuing dog from pool amid freezing conditions
Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the crash took place on U.S. 17...
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour...
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation

Latest News

Puppies in training with paws4people
Just a few days left to vote in the paws4people Dog of the Year Contest
Jody Greene
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
Detour for drivers heading west on Princess Place Drive.
Westbound lane in section of Princess Place Dr. closed due to water main break
As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a...
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina