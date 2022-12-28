Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area.

A community meeting for the adjacent property owners is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.

As required by county regulations, James Yopp of Rockford Partners LLC sent a letter detailing the development to nearby property owners.

The development at 5831 Carolina Beach Road would have three phases: phase one with 143 townhomes, phase two with 104 townhomes and phase three with 81 townhomes. It would also include 10 single family home sites and amenities to include a clubhouse and pool.

The developers are looking for Conditional Zoning District designation for the site.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.