Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road

Proposed development at 5831 Carolina Beach Road in New Hanover County
Proposed development at 5831 Carolina Beach Road in New Hanover County(New Hanover County, Rockford Partners)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area.

A community meeting for the adjacent property owners is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.

As required by county regulations, James Yopp of Rockford Partners LLC sent a letter detailing the development to nearby property owners.

The development at 5831 Carolina Beach Road would have three phases: phase one with 143 townhomes, phase two with 104 townhomes and phase three with 81 townhomes. It would also include 10 single family home sites and amenities to include a clubhouse and pool.

The developers are looking for Conditional Zoning District designation for the site.

