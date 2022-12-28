Senior Connect
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured when a single-engine private plane made an emergency landing this afternoon at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The airport was notified shortly after 2:00 p.m. that an aircraft was en route with malfunctioning landing gear.

The plane, a Beechcraft A36, made a “wheels up” landing about 30 minutes later.

The aircraft was on its belly, surrounded by emergency vehicles on the airport’s main runway

Airport Director Bill Hopper said the plane, which was coming from Sanford, had a pilot and three passengers onboard.

The plane first made a pass over the airport, according to the airport director, to confirm that the landing gear was in fact not down.

He said no one was injured and those in the aircraft had friends come to Greenville and fly them on to Raleigh.

Hopper said their main runway was closed, but that planes were still landing on PGV’s second runway. The main runway was able to reopen about two hours later.

The FAA says the aircraft is owned by North State Aviators, LLC, in Cary.

