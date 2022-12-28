Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year.

New Hanover County

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:

The “beach ball drop” at midnight

A fireworks display

A DJ

Refreshments and party favors available for purchase

The Carolina Beach Boardwalk is located at Carolina Beach Avenue S and Harper Ave. For more information, please visit the event website.

Pender County

The 5th annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop will take place in downtown Burgaw on Dec. 31. According to the announcement, the event will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Those in attendance are encouraged to bring their own seating. The event will include:

Music from the Ace Party Band

The lighted “Blueberry Drop” at 7 p.m.

A fireworks display

Food vendors

“This is a family-fun event and we’re pleased to partner once again with the Town of Burgaw and the NC Blueberry Festival on this annual event,” said Tammy Proctor, Pender County Tourism director.

For more information, please visit the event website or call (910) 300-6401.

Brunswick County

The Calabash New Year’s Eve Bonfire runs from 8:30 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve at the Hurricane Fleet Parking Lot on 9975 Nance Street. Festivities include:

A crab pot drop at midnight

Music and dancing

Local food, snacks, coffee and hot chocolate

A funnel cake food truck and the “Hot Diggity Dog and Hogs” food truck.

The event is hosted by the Town of Calabash and will take place given weather permits. You can keep up with updates on the Calabash Facebook page.

