Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina

As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a...
As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year.(WCTV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year.

New Hanover County

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:

  • The “beach ball drop” at midnight
  • A fireworks display
  • A DJ
  • Refreshments and party favors available for purchase

The Carolina Beach Boardwalk is located at Carolina Beach Avenue S and Harper Ave. For more information, please visit the event website.

Pender County

The 5th annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop will take place in downtown Burgaw on Dec. 31. According to the announcement, the event will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Those in attendance are encouraged to bring their own seating. The event will include:

  • Music from the Ace Party Band
  • The lighted “Blueberry Drop” at 7 p.m.
  • A fireworks display
  • Food vendors

“This is a family-fun event and we’re pleased to partner once again with the Town of Burgaw and the NC Blueberry Festival on this annual event,” said Tammy Proctor, Pender County Tourism director.

For more information, please visit the event website or call (910) 300-6401.

Brunswick County

The Calabash New Year’s Eve Bonfire runs from 8:30 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve at the Hurricane Fleet Parking Lot on 9975 Nance Street. Festivities include:

  • A crab pot drop at midnight
  • Music and dancing
  • Local food, snacks, coffee and hot chocolate
  • A funnel cake food truck and the “Hot Diggity Dog and Hogs” food truck.

The event is hosted by the Town of Calabash and will take place given weather permits. You can keep up with updates on the Calabash Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details about how two of their deputies...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office assists homeowner in rescuing dog from pool amid freezing conditions
Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the crash took place on U.S. 17...
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour...
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation

Latest News

Flooding in Downtown Wilmington during Hurricane Florence
Work continues to improve transportation resiliency in southeastern North Carolina
A free Kwanzaa celebration is taking place in Wilmington each night from now until Jan. 1.
Community invited to Kwanzaa celebration in Wilmington
Surf City will host the 2023 Dolphin Dip on Jan. 1. Per the announcement, the event will take...
Dolphin Dip to take place in Surf City on New Year’s Day
Local nonprofit Share the Table announced that it has received a $100,000 grant from The Cannon...
Local nonprofit seeks to expand, better serve community