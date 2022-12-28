No Boundaries International Art Residency 2023 Exhibition to open at gallery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The No Boundaries International Art Residency 2023 Exhibition will open at the Cape Fear Community College Wilma W. Daniels Gallery with a reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“No Boundaries International Art Residency is an experiment in cross-cultural and cross-creative exchange. For two weeks out of every year, participating artists are provided with the time, place, and means to create, uninhibited and alongside fellow artists on Bald Head Island, NC,” said No Boundaries in a release.

After opening, the exhibit will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery until Feb. 24. Artists will arrive on Jan. 7 and work to create the artwork for the exhibit for two weeks.

This is the first in-person residency for the group since 2020. Artists featured include:

Deborah Caliva (Wilmington, NC)

Judith Chandler (Wilmington, NC)

Clyde Conwell (Wilmington, NC)

Charles Harlan (Wilmington, NC)

Mitzy Jonkheer (Wilmington, NC)

James Keul (Durham, NC)

Dorry Spikes (Wales, UK)

Yifenn Strickland (Kure Beach, NC)

Alan Swart (Wilmington, NC)

Serena Weit (San Francisco, CA)

