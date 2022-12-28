Senior Connect
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November

Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in finding a missing woman.

Megan Carson Rogers, 38, was last seen Nov. 17 at 111 Windy Hills Drive in Wilmington.

Rogers is 5 feet 4 inches tall with hazel eyes and medium length blonde hair. She has a seahorse tattoo on her leg and a nautical star tattoo on her hip. It’s unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4535

