New Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in finding a missing woman.

Megan Carson Rogers, 38, was last seen Nov. 17 at 111 Windy Hills Drive in Wilmington.

Rogers is 5 feet 4 inches tall with hazel eyes and medium length blonde hair. She has a seahorse tattoo on her leg and a nautical star tattoo on her hip. It’s unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4535

