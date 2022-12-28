Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, the mother and stepfather of a Cornelius girl who’s been missing for more than a month are scheduled to be in court

11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it was later determined she was missing well before that.

Both Madalina’s mother and stepfather are set to be in court today for a bond hearing at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.

This comes as Cornelius police say neither have given any additional information as to where the little girl could be.

In their latest update, police say they have followed 250 leads across state lines and globally. They’ve gone door-to-door to 245 homes in the Victoria Bay neighborhood in Cornelius, and even searched Lake Cornelius.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested for failing to report their daughter missing in a timely manner.

Police have since said the two have “hindered” this investigation. Last night, Cornelius Police released this message, targeted toward the parents:

“This is a serious case of a child’s parents that clearly aren’t telling us everything we need to know. “One of the challenges in this case. Simply put, is that we were notified that she was gone. A delay of 3 weeks.”

Both Diana and Palmiter maintain they don’t know what happened to Madalina in the weeks since she went missing. But during that time, Palmiter is said to have traveled to and from Michigan and his wife reported to police she believed her husband “put her family in danger.”

As the search continues for Madalina, please call Cornelius Police Department or 1-800-Call FBI with any information that could help.

