Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday

Jody Greene
Jody Greene(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County, however, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections, and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.

According to Ashley Collins, the Columbus County Elections Director, the certificate needed for Greene to take office is scheduled to be released Thursday.

“As of right now, the certificate for Jody Greene will be released tomorrow Dec. 29, 2022, unless a stay of some sort is ordered by a court today. The state board will contact me at the end of the day today to let me know if they have received anything,” Collins said.

The timeframe is unclear right now as to when, if that certificate is released, Greene would take office and be sworn in.

“He would arrange the oath, that is not scheduled by the county,” County Attorney Amanda Prince said.

Greene’s tenure in office after his election in 2018 started off in a similar manner with challenges to his eligibility due to residency issues, and earlier this year WECT released recordings of Greene making racist statements against deputies in the sheriff’s office following his election four years ago.

Those recordings led District Attorney Jon David to file a petition to have a judge remove Greene from office revealing a number of allegations against Greene including misconduct while in office, a sexual affair with a deputy, and more.

Those allegations also prompted an ongoing investigation of Greene by the State Bureau of Investigation, and WECT has been made aware of federal subpoenas issued regarding Greene’s alleged actions.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it is received.

