First Alert Forecast: warming up to close 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny, tranquil and, overall, beautiful winter Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to crest mainly in the upper 50s and, though these values are close to average for late December, they may feel quite toasty considering all the really cold weather lately.

No rain will occur anywhere in the Cape Fear Region Wednesday, but milder temperatures in the 60s and even 70s will come with increased moisture for a spike in shower chances in the coming days: 0% for Thursday, 20% for Friday, 60% for New Year’s Eve Saturday, and 20% for New Years Day Sunday. Bouts of fog and mist will also become possible.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

