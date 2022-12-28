Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: warming up to close 2022

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny, tranquil and, overall, beautiful winter Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to crest mainly in the upper 50s and, though these values are close to average for late December, they may feel quite toasty considering all the really cold weather lately.

No rain will occur anywhere in the Cape Fear Region Wednesday, but milder temperatures in the 60s and even 70s will come with increased moisture for a spike in shower chances in the coming days: 0% for Thursday, 20% for Friday, 60% for New Year’s Eve Saturday, and 20% for New Years Day Sunday. Bouts of fog and mist will also become possible.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, set your location and extend your outlook even deeper into 2023 with your WECT Weather App.

First Alert Forecast: climbing temperatures, unsettled end of 2022
