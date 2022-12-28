Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Livingstone College student athlete killed in crash that injured off-duty deputy Cumberland County

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified a driver who was killed in a Cumberland...
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified a driver who was killed in a Cumberland County crash.(WECT)
By Amber Trent
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADE, N.C. (WNCN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified a driver who was killed in a Cumberland County crash.

Troopers said Eric Henderson, from Virginia, was going west on US 13 when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by an off-duty deputy. Troopers said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fatal wreck took place around 7 p.m. on Monday on U.S. 13 in Cumberland County.

Henderson was a student-athlete and honor’s student at Livingstone College, according to a statement from the college’s president.

In the statement, Henderson was recognized as the small forward for the men’s basketball team.

His head coach, James Stinson, said that Henderson was the ultimate student-athlete, always looking out for his teammates.

“He wanted to be at Livingstone College. He took pride in being a Blue Bear,” said Stinson. “He was willing to sacrifice to make sure everyone else was OK.”

Livingstone’s President shared that the college’s thoughts are with Henderson’s family and friends at this time.

“Our thoughts of comfort and peace during this difficult time is extended to Eric’s family, friends, teammates and college family,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

Troopers said the off-duty deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details about how two of their deputies...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office assists homeowner in rescuing dog from pool amid freezing conditions
According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the crash took place on U.S. 17...
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour...
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation
Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November

Latest News

Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court
According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the crash took place on U.S. 17...
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
Megan Carson Rogers was last seen Nov. 17 in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
Wilmington organizations work to help unsheltered weather the cold temperatures