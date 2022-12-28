Livingstone College student athlete killed in crash that injured off-duty deputy Cumberland County

WADE, N.C. (WNCN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified a driver who was killed in a Cumberland County crash.

Troopers said Eric Henderson, from Virginia, was going west on US 13 when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by an off-duty deputy. Troopers said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fatal wreck took place around 7 p.m. on Monday on U.S. 13 in Cumberland County.

Henderson was a student-athlete and honor’s student at Livingstone College, according to a statement from the college’s president.

In the statement, Henderson was recognized as the small forward for the men’s basketball team.

His head coach, James Stinson, said that Henderson was the ultimate student-athlete, always looking out for his teammates.

“He wanted to be at Livingstone College. He took pride in being a Blue Bear,” said Stinson. “He was willing to sacrifice to make sure everyone else was OK.”

Livingstone’s President shared that the college’s thoughts are with Henderson’s family and friends at this time.

“Our thoughts of comfort and peace during this difficult time is extended to Eric’s family, friends, teammates and college family,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

Troopers said the off-duty deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

