Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating after Christmas Eve death
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas Eve.

“Jordan Thompson, 33, was found deceased in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30pm Saturday, afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning. His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area,” said the BCSO in a release.

Detectives are asking anyone traveling in the area anytime between the early morning and about 4:30 p.m. that day with relevant information to contact Det. Hester at 910-713-8360 or to call 911.

