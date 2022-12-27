Work continues to improve transportation resiliency in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Efforts to rebuild southeastern North Carolina to lessen the impact of future storms and floods continues more than four years after Hurricane Florence.

Tony McEwen is the Carolinas Director of the American Flood Coalition, a nonprofit organization that works with local governments to push for state and federal funds to address infrastructure resiliency. He says an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

“What we can do is make sure the investment is there on the front end, so that when the storm comes, yeah, there’s always going to be troubles and tribulations from major storms, but at least we know that we built in a certain way to where we can withstand that as best as we could,” said McEwen.

The state recently announced a $15 million investment to help local governments improve their infrastructure and transpiration systems. Five of 19 grants are going to communities in New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick Counties to help with studies and plan for the future.

“Our state government and our local governments, they need to use for looking data,” said McEwen. “They need to be using updated modeling work for their planning processes to ensure that the taxpayer resources, which are very precious, that when those are invested, that they’re invested wisely, and we’re going to be building infrastructure and investing in building infrastructure that is going to be able to stand the test of time.”

Flooding along major highways like I-40 cut Wilmington off from the rest of the country during Hurricane Florence. The American Flood Coalition wants to make sure work is done to prevent that from happening again.

“Some of those fixes have already been put in place,” said McEwen. “You know, there’s been stream restoration projects that have aided some of the flooding concerns on I-40 so that we’re not on an island during future major storms.”

Storms, however, are not the only concern. McEwen says rising sea levels will continue to flood local communities.

“We’ve got rising sea levels that we need to contend with,” McEwen said. “And the folks that work with us from the local level understand that we need to the rising sea levels are here, and it’s going to get worse, and then we need to invest in adapting to that.”

McEwen says he expects those in impacted areas in North Carolina to have more influence on flooding issues when it comes to passing legislation in congress in 2023. This is because Congressman David Rouzer is currently the ranking republican on the House Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment. McEwen expects Rouzer to become chairman of that subcommittee once republicans take control of the House of Representatives in January.

