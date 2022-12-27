Wilmington organizations work to help unsheltered weather the cold temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cold weather can be a challenge for everyone, from higher costs to heat homes to spending less time outdoors. For many it’s a just a nuisance, but for those who don’t have a place to call home, cold weather poses even bigger challenges.

That’s why local organizations are taking steps to help those who don’t have anywhere to go stay out of the cold, and stay safe when the mercury takes a dive. From hot meals to sleeping bags the needs of those who are unsheltered are numerous. Fortunately, there are organizations in the Wilmington area that are ready to help. For example, a warming shelter has been opened since temperatures have dropped below 30°.

Katrina Knight is the executive director of The Good Shepard Center in Wilmington, an organization that helps those in need of shelter year round said even when resources are available, not everyone who needs help or a shelter will go to one. However, the colder weather does cause an increase in the number of people looking to get into somewhere warm.

“Either they realize that it may become dangerous for them to stay outside or others are able to encourage them and win them over into coming in for a few nights,” Knight said. “This is our opportunity to bring people in and help them to be safer.”

There are plenty of reasons that some resist going to a shelter she said, oftentimes those without a home suffer from untreated mental illnesses and sometimes are distrustful of others. No matter the individual, Knight said if people will take the step in the door, she’ll do what she can to help folks get back into permeant house.

“We will provide as much or as little as they’re comfortable with. Our ultimate goal, of course, always being that they are willing to meet us halfway and start a conversation about how to help them back to housing again, because even people with really significant challenges and multiple challenges have been helped back to housing and can be helped back to housing,” she said.

