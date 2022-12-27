Senior Connect
NHC Fire Rescue responds to Monday night Wrightsboro fire

New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the Wrightsboro community at around 9:47...
New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the Wrightsboro community at around 9:47 p.m.(WALA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Wrightsboro at around 9:47 p.m.

According to the report, crews responded to a large gazebo fire at 1733 N County Drive. NHC Fire Rescue, along with a unit from the Wilmington Fire Department, were able to extinguish it within 30 minutes.

The New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating this fire. As of this time, it has been labeled as an accidental fire.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

