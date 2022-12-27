Local nonprofit seeks to expand, better serve community

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Local nonprofit Share the Table announced that it has received a $100,000 grant from The Cannon Foundation to support its expansion efforts.

According to the announcement, the expansion will allow Share the Table to offer additional services to more local individuals in need. The organization, operating in Onslow and Pender counties, runs a food pantry, provides weekly community meals and delivers food-filled backpacks to children in school.

The organization hopes to serve more of the community with its new facility, which will include the Share the Table Learning Center. The center will be used for educational sessions and classes aimed to help clients become self-sufficient.

“Share the Table is excited about the opportunity to partner with The Cannon Foundation, an organization that is focused on supporting healthcare, higher education, human services, and community,” stated the nonprofit’s announcement. “The new Share the Table facility will truly be a collaborative effort that will transform clients’ lives in this area.”

