First Alert Forecast: climbing temperatures, unsettled end of 2022

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Tuesday! Another morning of frigid 20-degree temperatures will greet you first thing this morning, but by midweek, the Arctic air mass will begin to lose its influence across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Expect plenty of sunshine, and limited rain chances through late week, as our next rain-making system approaches by New Year’s Eve. As you make your plans, have a place to retreat should showers make an appearance at your celebration.

High temperatures for the week feature upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday, middle 50s Wednesday, 60s Thursday & Friday and lower 70s by New Year’s Weekend. Lows will moderate from the 20s Tuesday night to the middle 30s Wednesday night. Warmer nights are also probable as the calendar turns to 2023.

Check out the specifics in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into 2023 with a ten-day forecast using your FREE WECT Weather App.

