Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Egg prices jumped nearly 50% in 2022, data shows

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically...
One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While several grocery store items became more expensive this past year, nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price of eggs jumped 49 percent in 2022 through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings.

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.

Rising feed and energy costs for producers, as well as high demand, also factored into the price increase.

Experts think the peak has passed, but consumers should expect to pay more for eggs until the conditions improve.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
A fire displaced six at the Oceanway Mobile Home Park on Carolina Beach Road on Sunday,...
Electrical fire displaces eight people from home on Christmas Day
Duke Energy addresses rolling blackouts, Governor Cooper calls for answers
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Water also apparently pooled outside of the Ohio governor's ceremonial office before the flow...
Water pours into Ohio Senate after pipe bursts
According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the crash took place on U.S. 17...
Two-vehicle crash causes delays on U.S. 17 in Pender County
An EMS crew reunites with the mother they helped deliver a pair of twins.
EMS workers meet twin girls they helped deliver 10 weeks early
Flooding in Downtown Wilmington during Hurricane Florence
Work continues to improve transportation resiliency in southeastern North Carolina
FILE - Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's...
Winter weather upends water systems across the Deep South