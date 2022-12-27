Senior Connect
Dolphin Dip to take place in Surf City on New Year’s Day

Surf City will host the 2023 Dolphin Dip on Jan. 1. Per the announcement, the event will take place at the Roland Ave. Beach Access at 11 a.m.
Surf City will host the 2023 Dolphin Dip on Jan. 1. Per the announcement, the event will take place at the Roland Ave. Beach Access at 11 a.m.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City will host the 2023 Dolphin Dip on Jan. 1. Per the announcement, the event will take place at the Roland Ave. Beach Access at 11 a.m.

According to organizers, there will be costume contents and other entertainment along with the “The Dip” at noon. This free event will be family-friendly, and those who do not wish to enter the water are encouraged to come for the festivities.

Anyone wishing to support Share the Table can do so by purchasing an event t-shirt or making a donation at the event. Organizers ask that transactions only be made in cash or checks.

For more information, please visit the Dolphin Dip Facebook page.

