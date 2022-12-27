Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road.

According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people live at the home that crews responded to, but they were not there at the time.

No injuries were reported by authorities.

