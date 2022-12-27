Senior Connect
Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City

The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department,...
The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road.(Tabor City Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road.

According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people live at the home that crews responded to, but they were not there at the time.

No injuries were reported by authorities.

The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department,...
The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road.(Tabor City Fire Department)

