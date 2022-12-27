Senior Connect
Community invited to Kwanzaa celebration in Wilmington

A free Kwanzaa celebration is taking place in Wilmington each night from now until Jan. 1.
A free Kwanzaa celebration is taking place in Wilmington each night from now until Jan. 1.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A free Kwanzaa celebration is taking place in Wilmington each night from now until January. 1.

The Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation is hosting the event in the Jackson Hall of the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 600 Grace St.

Each day from 6 to 9 p.m., there will be food, dancing, drumming, clothes, vendor tables and more. The Black Caucus will be set up at the church from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, passing out buttons and wristbands and working to help people get registered to vote.

On Dec. 31, the Black Caucus will join the Warner Temple AME Zion Church at 620 Nixon St. for their Freedom’s Eve Wilmington Celebration. You can learn more about that here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

