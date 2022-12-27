Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office assists homeowner in rescuing dog from pool amid freezing conditions

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details about how two of their deputies helped save the life of a dog from freezing temperatures.

On Dec. 24, a German shepherd named NASA got loose and jumped into his neighbor’s pool. For 10 to 15 minutes, the dog was in the pool while temperatures were well below freezing. The owner of the pool risked their own safety while getting NASA out of pool, as dog displayed signs of aggression towards them.

Arriving at the home, BCSO Deputies Bell and White were able to get the dog under control. In shock and on the verge of hypothermia, the deputies successfully were able to warm the dog up and get him out of shock.

Per the report, once warmed up, NASA was calm, happy and well-behaved. He was then returned to his owner, who brought him inside to remain warm.

